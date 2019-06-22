Shutterbug: Joan Njeri.

I am 23 years old. I just finished my undergrad undertaking range science management at the University of Nairobi. I am also an events photographer. Photosgraphy has been a passion since primary school.

I used to borrow a Kodak camera from a friend during school field trips and take pictures of friends and different sceneries. After high school, I took an eight-week course at Photomagic on basic photography skills. I later bought my own DSLR Canon 60D, which I’ve been using to date.

Before landing any jobs, I used to do probonos just to practise. I would go to events under Discmen Entertainment, which is an events and entertainment company.

The first official paying job I got was a breakfast meeting for Oracle in 2016 when I was in Second Year. Since then, I started getting more equipped and it’s been busy from then.

I took this photo in November 23, 2017 at NIC Bank Johari Awards that celebrate motor dealers.

Camera: Canon 60D

Lens: Prime lens (50mm) 1:1.4

Iso: 200

Shutter 1/250 sec

F/2.8