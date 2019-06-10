Shocker in Kisii games as little-known Omwari triumph

Little-known Omwari Girls from Kisii South Sub-County left many talking as they stunned multiple volleyball champions Sengera SDA Girls in Kisii County Term Two Games finals at the weekend.

Under the tutelage of coach Joseph Ambincha, defending champions Sengera SDA Girls started well, taking the first set 25-19 but Omwari Girls led by Evans Ndege fought back to take the second set 25-23.

The third set was an end-to-end affair but against all odds, it was Omwari who shocked many by winning it 27-25 sending a lot of panic to Sengera Girls who however, showed relentless spirit to take the fourth set 25-12 to send the match into fifth set, a tie breaker, which Omwari fought gallantly to win 15-13.

“Sengera have been the dominant force in girls volleyball in Kisii County for many years and being the ones to stop them is delirious, we have overdone ourselves,” said coach Evans Ndege.

Omwari will then represent Kisii County for the first time in the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) set for June 19-21 in Kisumu.

In the boys’ category, Nyanza region champions Mogonga PAG for the third time met Sengera SDA Boys in the finals and proved unstoppable as they successfully defended their county title. Both teams have qualified to regionals courtesy of Mogonga being the regional boys defending champions.

Mogonga PAG Girls once-again proved invincible as they successfully defended their netball title while in football U20, Gesero Secondary School successfully defended both girls’ and boys’ titles for the third consecutive year.