During my trip to Durban, the largest city in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, I got a chance to meet Denbeigh Van Der Merwe, Executive sous chef at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani. Van Der Merwe has been at the hotel for a year now, and she tells me she has a passion for fresh flavours and is always chasing the newest tastes.

She comes from a town called Pietermaritzburg, the capital and the second largest city of KwaZulu-Natal. Having trained at Alpine Health Resort in Drakensberg, her fascination in cooking and baking took her on a journey through the countryside, and she says she has worked alongside many popular chefs in Durban.

“My journey has been nothing short of amazing, and I am always so grateful for my mentors and the people who believed in me and my ability. Every day in the kitchen is a new adventure and I certainly look forward to the challenges that come with it,” says the chef as we begin preparing the dish.

She is inspired by simple food that draws influence from its local surroundings. Where possible, her menus reflect local and in-season ingredients drawn from the bountiful supply of fresh produce in Durban.

“My favourite ingredients would be cream or butter. Generally, one or both are in most of my dishes. I also love smoked Spanish paprika. I love the smokey flavour as well as the slight bit of heat it adds to dishes,” she explains.

Van der Merwe is responsible for bringing her own unique style to the hotel’s restaurants, which are fast becoming famous for quality food that offers an inventive twist to traditional dishes. She works alongside the leadership of executive chef Shaun Munro, whom she says has played a key role in grooming her to lead the kitchens, adding that they both share a great passion for good food.

She takes me through the preparation of shisa nyama beef short rib, a dish that is featured in Vigour and Verve’s menu. Shisa nyama, which means ‘to burn meat’ in Zulu, describes the practice of people coming together to grill meat on a metal frame, like we do with nyama choma. The site is provided by a butcher, on condition that the meat is bought from the facility.

The beef short rib at Vigour and Verve is slow-cooked then flame-grilled with a traditional shisa nyama seasoning, and served with creamy gourmet corn mielie pap (similar to ugali) and tomato shatini.

Ingredients

Beef

3 Tbsp turmeric

1 Tbsp garlic salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp chili powder

Pinch of saffron

Method

Mix the spices together to create a rub and dust the meat on both sides.

Heat oil on medium high heat in a cast iron skillet.

Cook the meat in batches for around 4-5 minutes on either side.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Celcius.

Then, place the meat and leave it to bake for 20 minutes.

Once cooked, you can cut into small pieces and serve with creamy gourmet corn mealie pap, which is the South African version of ugali.