Shikanda breaks no sweat to ascend to Ingwe leadership

James Magayi @magayijim

Dan Shikanda swept into the AFC Leopards national office after trouncing his challengers for the vacant chairman’s post in a landslide victory.

Newcomer Oliver Sikuku easily won the secretary post while Maurice Chichi upset the incumbent Oliver Imbenzi for the treasurer position.

In the chairman’s race, Shikanda gannered 457 votes out of a possible 1,002 to beat lawyer Ben Musundi whose tally of 165 was only good enough for second place. Former club chief executive officer Ronald Namai was last with a paltry 72 votes.

More than half of AFC Leopards registered members took to the Kasarani Stadium gymnasium yesterday to express their rights in an election conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The exercise marked a new dawn for Ingwe as they aligned their management with Sports Act of 2013 shedding off the numerous positions in the executive committee and retaining just three.

The trio’s election marked an overhaul of the previous regime as Chichi trounced incumbent treasurer Imbenzi to complete a clear-out started by the club’s new constitutional requirements.

Chichi garnered 506 votes to Imbenzi’s 188 while Oliver Sikuku got 570 votes to pip Robert Situma who had 124 votes. The trio elected leaders vowed to lift Ingwe from the current state and steer it to glory days of yore.

“I am grateful to the Leopards family for the faith they have shown in me. There is no time to celebrate but to start working. We have been given a three-year mandate to run the club and my target is to win the title at least twice in that duration.

We will start by building a team that performs on the pitch. We are not promising a bus or stadium or anything else but a team that performs on the pitch,” Shikanda said. The new office bearers want to keep one of the two star players between Paul Were and David Ochieng.