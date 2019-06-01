Sharks, Bandari battle for CAF Confed Cup ticket in Shield final

Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari have declared that they relish the prospects of representing Kenya in the 2019/ 2020 CAF Confederations Cup.

The two teams face off in the final of the SportPesa Shield in Kasarani Saturday in what is expected to be a high noon and at stake for the winners Sh2 million and a chance to represent Kenya in the continental showpiece.

The two sides have met thrice this season, with Sharks beating Bandari in the final of SportPesa Cup in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania last January. It will thus be payback time for the dockers.

Yesterday, Bandari technical director Twahir Muhiddin said he expects a tough match given that both teams are of the same context of strength.

“Matches between Bandari and Sharks are always closely contested and I don’t expect a deviation from the norm. Obviously, our target is to post a win and make it to big-time Africa once more,” said Muhiddin.

He went: ”It will all depend on which team will utilize their chances. Certainly this is football and given that the teams are balanced, one can only underrate the other at his own peril,’

For Bandari, they will be angling to continue their obduracy over Sharks especially in the league front where they won both legs by identical 1-0 score-line.

Bandari represented Kenya in the same competition two years ago and were eliminated by St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic of Congo in the preliminary round.

As for Sharks coach Wiliam Muluya, he has issued a clarion call to his charges to rise to the occasion and give Bandari the requisite challenge in their quest for coronation as champions.

“When we got the ticket to CAF Cup last year it gave the players lots of confidence and I don’t see why we should not retain the cup and become Kenya’s emissaries yet again in CAF Cup. We need to believe in ourselves and the rest shall fall in place,” observed Muluya.