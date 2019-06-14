Sh22.3b to enhance digital literacy projects

The government will spend Sh22.3 billion in the next financial year to enhance Digital Literacy Programme and Government Shared Services.

In his budget for the 2019/20 financial year, National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said there is need for the country to invest more in this area to boost literacy and digital skills.

“We need to invest in digital infrastructure and improve access to affordable broadband connectivity,” he said.

The government will spend an additional Sh2.8 billion for National Optic Fibre Backbone Phase II expansion and Sh1.1 billion for Installation of an internet-based 4000 Network.