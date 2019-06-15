Several police officers killed in IED attack in Wajir

Pascal Sala

A Police vehicle patrolling near Kenya’s border with Somalia ran over improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday morning, killing several of the 13 police officers onboard.

Police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters that the exact casualty figures is still Unknown.

The incident happened between Khoros-Harar and Konton in Wajir County.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali Islamist insurgents carry out frequent attacks on Kenyan security forces.

Somali al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility on Friday for kidnapping three Kenyan police reservists from Wajir, near the Somali border.

“Last night, we captured a village called Konton in Wajir county. We left the village and took three Kenyan policemen with us,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations, told Reuters by phone.

Kenyan military forces have occupied part of southern Somalia along the two countries’ shared border since 2011.

The Kenyans, along with allied Somali militia, wrested back control of the territory from al Shabaab after a spate of kidnappings on Kenyan soil.

More to follow…