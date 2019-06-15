NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Several police officers killed in IED attack in Wajir

People Daily June 15, 2019
2,607 Less than a minute

Pascal Sala

A Police vehicle patrolling near Kenya’s border with Somalia ran over improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday morning, killing several of the 13 police officers onboard.

Police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters that the exact casualty figures is still Unknown.

The incident happened between Khoros-Harar and Konton in Wajir County.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali Islamist insurgents carry out frequent attacks on Kenyan security forces.

Somali al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility on Friday for kidnapping three Kenyan police reservists from Wajir, near the Somali border.

“Last night, we captured a village called Konton in Wajir county. We left the village and took three Kenyan policemen with us,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations, told Reuters by phone.

Kenyan military forces have occupied part of southern Somalia along the two countries’ shared border since 2011.

The Kenyans, along with allied Somali militia, wrested back control of the territory from al Shabaab after a spate of kidnappings on Kenyan soil.

More to follow…
Show More

Related Articles

June 15, 2019
2,590

WHO panel decides not to declare Ebola emergency

June 15, 2019
2,544

Coutinho brace helps Brazil forget Neymar in winning Copa start

June 15, 2019
2,901

MP on assault chargefreed on Sh50,000 bail

June 15, 2019
2,652

Meet Samuel Gitahi, systems administrator