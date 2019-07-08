NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Service scraps OCS posts in final reforms phase

Baraka Karama July 9, 2019
IG Hillary Mutyambai addresses police heads from Nyanza in Kisumu, yesterday. Photo/DANIEL OGENDO

The National Police Service has started its final phase of reforms by scrapping the officer commanding station (OCS) position and appointing ward commanders.

Deployment of  ward commanders countrywide is set to take effect immediately. The officers will be in charge of  Kenya Police Service,  Administration Police  and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations units in their respective stations.

Yesterday, Inspector General  of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the move is part of the reorganisation of the command structure that was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

“We are focusing on ward commanders because we want to have a single line of command so that our stations deliver better services,” said the IG.

Speaking in Kisumu when he addressed a meeting attended by senior officers from AP and regular units, Mutyambai said officers with questionable characters would  not be considered  for promotions in the new command structure.  It is not yet clear what will happen to OCSs serving in various stations.

NPS had earlier  scrapped the position of officer commanding police division (OCPD)  and appointed sub-county police commanders (SCPCs) as part of changes aimed at aligning the police structure with current administrative boundaries. 322 sub-county officers have been appointed countrywide compared to 597 OCPDs.

Mutyambai said the government was streamlining the National Police Reservists service through a pilot project in the North Rift.

