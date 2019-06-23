Senators, MPs to face off in court over disputed bills

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A supremacy battle in the bicameral House over the transaction of Bills is headed to court this week. The Senate seeks to challenge at least 18 bills passed by the National Assembly and assented to without their input.

The Senate is expected to file an application at the High Court to challenge the pieces of legislations including the recent signing into law of the Health Laws (Amendments) Bill, 2018.

The Senators would also be seeking from the courts an interpretation of the term “money bill” which has been largely been misused by their National Assembly counterparts to lock them out.

Compliance

They will also seek a final determination of the procedure to be followed in respect of all bills that are pending before Parliament to ensure compliance with Article 110(3) of the Constitution.

“Now, therefore, the Senate resolves to institute legal proceedings to challenge laws that have been enacted unprocedurally in the 12th Parliament,” read the motion co-sponsored by Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen and Leader of Minority James Orengo.

However, while moving the motion, Murkomen allayed fears of power struggle between the two parliaments insisting the legal suit is important to iron out issues.

“It has nothing to do with any political leaning in this House, it is about institutional integrity and protection of the constitution,” Murkomen said.

Devolution

According to the Senator, the lawsuit is a culmination of a continued struggle since 2013. Nevertheless, the senate says although Article 110 (3) of the Constitution requires that before either House considers a Bill, the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate shall jointly resolve any question as to whether any Bill is a Bill concerning counties, and if it is, whether it is a special or an ordinary Bill.

They insisted the persistent non-compliance with Articles 96(2), 109(4) and 110 to 113 of the Constitution is a threat to devolution and is unconstitutional.

Already, senators who are practising advocates have accepted to provide pro-bono services and prosecute a matter they say has undermine the Senate.