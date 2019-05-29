Senators call for regulations on mobile lending apps

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The Central Bank of Kenya and the Communications Authority will be required to formulate and publish regulations on mobile money transaction fees for operators, if Senate passes a motion that seeks to regulate mobile lending platforms.

If the motion by Nominated Senator Alice Milgo, seeking to regulate the digital money platforms is adopted by the house, mobile lending apps will be regulated by CBK and CA.

“My appeal is that this house, urges the government to regulate this mobile lending platforms and provide an oversight authority to regulate them,” Senator Milgo saidy esterday as she persuaded colleagues to back the motion.

“The oversight authority will vet and scrutinise the lucrative interest rates and review the penalties applied by digital lenders,” she explained.

She said the government should also put in place mechanisms check operations of the non-traditional banking platforms.

Contributing to the motion, Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and his nominated colleagues Isaac Mwaura and Haji Farhiya decried the mobile lending apps had not only become a thorn in the flesh of many Kenyans but had unfortunately replaced traditional shylocks.

Instead of the mobile lending apps, improving the lives of many Kenyans, regrettably a majority of them had become prisoners, they said.

Mwaura, accused financial institutions of circumventing the law to making humongous profit through the mobile lending platforms by charging high interest rates.

Farhiya called for punitive measures claiming the mobile lending apps were not captured in the tax bracket of the Kenya Revenue Authority.