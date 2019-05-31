Senator claims ethnic imbalance in envoy jobs

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala yesterday decried alleged discrimination in appointment of individuals from the Luhya community to various diplomatic missions.

Malala accused Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma of deliberately leaving out members of his community in the recent posting and promotion of ambassadors.

Personal vendetta

“We would like to share our dissatisfaction with the skewed appointments, humiliation and arbitrary sacking or recalling of diplomats from our community by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said at press briefing in Parliament.

Malala said in the recent listing only two members from the community were promoted to ambassador positions but none was posted outside Kenya. “Does the CS have a personal vendetta against members of the Luhya community?” he asked.

Among the envoys reportedly sacked or recalled and replaced are Ken Vitisia and Anthony Andanje and Simon Nabukwesi.

Visitia, who is serving in Burundi, however, dismissed Malala’s assertions, saying he has never been recalled. Makadara MP George Aladwa requested for a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the matter.