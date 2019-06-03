Semenya free to run without medication while appeal is heard

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters)

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will be able to run in her favoured 800 metres event without medication to lower her testosterone levels until an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal has been ruled on, the court said on Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had ruled the International Association of Athletics Federations regulations were necessary for XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) competing in events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

South African Semenya challenged the verdict in the hope of having it overturned.