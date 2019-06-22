Selfie spree ends in unplanned dip.

Julio Kiths

For the good of the world, methinks the mobile phone should never have been fitted with a camera! Rather, more precisely the front-facing camera! But that is just a wish! So, it goes that whoever has a lens, has a story to tell.

And man! People have been telling their stories through selfies creatively and differently with many going to extreme levels to capture that unmistakable moment. Sure, trying to take a perfect selfie at a scenic location or iconic building can be exhilarating and memorable.

Selfies at the so-called vantage positions do not always go well and sometimes lead to death, accidents and in some cases, leave the lucky survivor in critical condition. Indeed, a recent study by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care reports that between October 2011 and November 2017, some 259 people worldwide lost their lives while taking selfies!

And the number keeps ballooning if a recent incident in a posh city hotel is to be included in the statistics! An extremely inebriated European guest on his second stay in the Karen-situated hotel had just finished his drink at the bar when he decided to go to the reception to register a joiner.

The man in his late 60’s was staggering to the point of knocking down dozens of potted plants en route to the lobby to meet a woman of the night he’d just met at the bar. When he met the voluptuous woman, he lustfully glued himself on her robust rack and then went into his pockets for his phone.

“Sweetheart let’s take a selfie so that we can remember this night. You look gorgeous in that top,” he shouted as he aggressively went for the woman’s waist in preparation for the historic photo. The duo of course smiled for the camera as the man took a couple of sporadic off-target shots.

He looked at them and frowned. He summoned his new mate for a repeat, but this time, their backs were to the fountain. As the lovers were consumed by the moment, there was a loud ‘plop!” as the heavy man fell into the fountain.

It took the quick action of the doorman to save the mzungu who was drunk as a skunk from drowning. When the guest sobered up, he blamed the hotel’s illegible “Beware of fountain’ signage for his pitfall.