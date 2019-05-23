Seized Chinese vessels were not licensed, says KMA boss

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) says two Chinese vessels that were seized by a multi-agency security team at Ungama Bay in Malindi were not licensed to carry out fishing in the Kenyan waters.

KMA director general Major (Rtd) George Nyamoko said the two vessels namely Harong 109 and Harong 108 certificate of registration had been cancelled on May 9 back in China before it commenced sailing to Kenya.

“When the two ships arrived in Kenya on May 11, this year, it was not allowed to fly the Chinese flag because there was no registration issued from China, the owners of the ship thereafter applied for registration to fly the Kenyan flag in February 2019, however, surveyors did not approve its registration since the vessels did not meet the standards required,” he said.

This is contrary to claims by a Kenyan firm Everland Food Limited, which said it owns the vessels and has been licensed to fish in Kenyan waters by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation.

But in a rejoinder, KMA said it is working with other multi-agencies and had written to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help in arresting the owner and subsequent prosecution.

“The matter is still under investigation, we have written to the DCI on the Indian and Chinese nationals being in the country illegally, as well as seeking for help from the government of China to produce the owner of the vessel who will be charged in court alongside the captains of the two vessels,” said Nyamoko.