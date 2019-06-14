Secretaries decry sexual harassment at workplace

The Kenya National Secretaries Association (Kenasa) has decried increased cases of sexual harassment facing its members at workplaces.

The professionals, who serve as assistant managers, claim that most of the sexual harassment cases are perpetuated by their bosses.

They now want relevant government agencies including the National Police Service and the Judiciary to ensure full implementation of laws on sexual harassment at places of work to tame the vice.

Kenasa chairman Andrew Osundwa while speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Secretaries Conference said majority of its members have been suffering silently.

He said in some cases, they are forced to ‘sleep’ with their bosses to get promotions and salary increment.

“We have numerous sexual harassment cases reported to us, but when we get them, we first establish the facts, before writing to the employer but often they end up being solved internally or members fired which is unacceptable,” said Osundwa.

But speaking at the same function, Public Service Youth and Gender Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Rachael Shebesh said her ministry in collaboration with the Interior ministry had formed a task force to review implementation of laws on sexual harassment.