Scores expected at Jamhuri Park track for KCB Autocross

Dozens of speedstars are fine-tuning their machines for this weekend’s KCB Autocross Championship outing. The Kenya Motor Sports Club will run the fifth round Sunday at the Jamhuri track.

“The KCB Autocross championship has grown by leaps since we took over as the title sponsors, we are keen on growing the sport to higher levels,” said Angela Mwirigi, KCB Communications Manager.

2018 4WD Turbo champion Rehan Shah will battle it out with the current series leader Sahib Omar.

Rehan makes a return confident of posting positive results powering a N10 Subaru while Sahib will be driving a Subaru G68 with a restrictor in the 4WD turbo category.

“I was out of the country for some time and I am glad to be back in full force, am looking forward to a fun event,” said Rehan.

The 46-year-old driver won the 2017 championship against veteran Azar Anwar and will be hoping to use the remaining rounds of the autocross to test his skills and tenacity.

Other contenders for the Sunday’s action include Zameer Verjee Sameer Nanji and Rajveer Thethy and Safina Khan in the 2wd non-Turbo.

“I have made a number of changes to my car, including the engine the braking system and hopefully I will be able to defend my title this year” said Safina.

The drivers will compete in four heats ahead of the prize giving later at the same venue. Action will begin at 8 am and entry is free.