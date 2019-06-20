Schools converge in Baringo to pick Rift Valley representatives

Schools converge at Baringo High School grounds for the regional secondary schools Term Two Ball Games Monday next week.

The week-long competitions run Monday through to Friday and schools from 14 counties from the then larger Rift Valley region are expected to send participants at Eldama Ravine and Baringo High School playing grounds.

The 14 counties are Baringo (hosts), Nakuru, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Bomet, Narok Kajiado, Turkana, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Laikipia. The schools will compete in football, netball, volleyball, badminton and Table Tennis.

Meanwhile, the Kericho County Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Joseph Mutai is upbeat he county will triumph.

Flag high

“I have confidence in various teams that they will fly the county flag high and even proceed to the national ball games. This year’s games in our country were of high standards, therefore I expect participants to excel up to the national level and even beyond,” Mutai said.

The 2016 Kericho County football boys’ champions Cheptenye Boys bounced back this year and they will represent the county in the category of U2O while Kericho Township Boys’ will play in the category of U16. Kabianga Girls and Sacred Hills Girls are expected to fly the county’s flag high in the U20 and U16 Girls’ football respectively.

Kapcheplanga Boys’ volleyball team and Sosit Girls are lined up to represent the county in the both categories. Kipsigis Girls netball team will be the county’s ambassadors during the regional games.