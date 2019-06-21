Ruto-allied lawmakers protest State attempt to silence them

Four legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto are no longer at ease claiming that State agencies have been unleashed to bludgeon them into silence.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) claimed their woes are linked to the tirade against them by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Akorino conference last Sunday.

On Monday, Mukami, who was the first of the pro-Ruto allies to be on the receiving end, had to seek refuge at Parliament Buildings after word went round that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were looking for her over a speech she made last weekend at a function graced by the DP.

The legislator, who had to be sneaked out by a colleague at around 1am to avoid arrest, yesterday presented herself to DCI boss George Kinoti seeking to know why the officers were looking for her.

“I was called by the DCIO Nyeri who told me I was required to present myself to his office to record a statement over a speech I made during the Saturday meeting in Mukurwe-ini,” Mukami told People Daily yesterday. She said Kinoti, however, denied knowledge of the summons by his officers in Nyeri.

Yesterday, Mukami pointed an accusing finger at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, claiming he was issuing orders to security apparatus to intimidate Ruto allies in Central region, President Uhuru’s home turf.

“It is clear the DCIO Nyeri received the orders from somebody else and not his boss. We want to know who is misusing the security apparatus to harass elected leaders in Mt Kenya region for solely supporting the DP,” said Mukami.

Wahome, another outspoken Tanga Tanga proponent is reading malice and political witch-hunt in the revival of a civil suit her law firm has been following.

State operatives

She told People Daily she was informed last week that a case on a land dispute for the Koinange family, which was settled in the year 2012, has been revived by the DCI.

“The revival of the case is being engineered by the State and this is meant to intimidate me to stop supporting the DP. I don’t think I am ready for this,” she said.

The MP said the file has already been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who is going to review it before giving directions. “It is purely politics. How can the DCI revive a matter which has been concluded,” she said

Narrating the genesis of the suit in question, Wahome said her law firm was acting for the estate of the Koinange family as one of the administrators.

“The DCI, in my view, had gone through all the files and for some reason, put it away. But suddenly this month, the file is complete and a recommendation made that the five lawyers including me should account for the money,” she added.

“The court, through which we shall account, is the court that handles the succession case and not the DCI.” Bahati MP Ngunjiri claimed detectives have visited his NGCDF office and demanded accounting files. Detectives have also sought to access his bank accounts.

“I find all this as aimed at intimidating me due to my unwavering support of the DP. How can detectives inquire about CDF files, a role which is solely the mandate of the Auditor General?” posed Ngunjiri.

However, the MP exonerated Uhuru from blame saying the intimidation was the work of State operatives stationed at Harambee House receiving orders from Kibicho.

Stop the threats

Nyoro said he has been receiving calls from State operatives warning him to go slow on his support for the DP “because the Kenya Revenue Authority was on his file.”

Nyoro claimed the State was using police and other agencies to frustrate those associating themselves with the DP.

“I respect the President and all human beings but I fear no one. Let State operatives come for us and stop threatening us through emissaries,” said the youthful MP.

In April, the State withdrew security personnel assigned to a section of MPs allied to Ruto.

Also affected was Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Others were, Nyoro, Ngunjiri, Cate Waruguru (Laikipia Woman Rep), Susan Kihika (Nakuru senator) and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.