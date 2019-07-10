Rugby stars Olaba, Wanyama to know fate on gang-rape case

Two sevens rugby national team players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama will know their fate today, in a ruling to be made at the Milimani Court.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku is expected to make a ruling in a case where the duo is accused of raping artiste Wendy Kemunto in Nairobi’s Highrise Estate on February 11, 2018.

Wanyama, 24, who captained Kenya’s second sevens team and Olaba, 25, are both suspended from the national squad.

She alleged the players drugged her and then raped her. What would ensue would be another claim that she was pregnant and she wanted the players charged.

She told the court during the hearing in April last year: “I was slipping in and out of consciousness maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I could not fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night.

“I could have reported the case to police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted! I did not want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players.”

The two players denied the allegations, saying that the sex was consensual. If found guilty, the offence carries a minimum sentence of 15 years.