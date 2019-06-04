Robust Kenya-China relations impacting lives

Menya Mwambeu

The rich, historic partnership between China and Africa began long before the current buzz surrounding the influx of Chinese-funded investments in the continent. In Kenya, Chinese landmark projects date back to Former President Daniel Moi’s era during which the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, was partly funded back in the 80s. Incidentally, it was China that gave a Sh900 million grant for renovations of the facility in 2010.

Under China’s early economic cooperation arrangements with Kenya, the Asian economic power also participated in the construction of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital at Moi University in Eldoret.

However, a notable characteristic of Chinese aid that was evident from the early days of bilateral relations with Kenya was a two-way knowledge exchange between the two countries. In 1980, China and Kenya signed the protocol for cooperation in higher learning with Egerton University becoming the first beneficiary.

In 1982, China would provide at least 10 scholarships every year for students to further their studies. In reciprocation, China requested Kenya to train Chinese students in tourism management at Utalii College in Nairobi — Kenya’s flagship training institution for skills in the tourism industry.

Chinese officials also seemed interested to learn from Kenya’s tea and coffee sectors — products that were to feature two decades later in China’s agricultural modernisation drive.

Today, the two countries have cooperated to construct the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), to boost Kenya’s transport system.

The benefits of China’s investments in African development run far deeper than a mere trade relationship based on extraction and export of commodities. Suffice to say that China’s experience of success has offered crucial lessons to Africa by informing the continent how to sustain its growth founded on mutual exchange.

Through the mutually beneficial framework approach that characterises Chinese aid, Kenya has gained much more than the obvious infrastructural investments supported through China. In many African countries, Chinese firms are providing training to local workers, mostly through formal programmes, on-the-job training and mentoring.

In as much as knowledge transfer forms part and parcel of all Chinese aid models across Africa, Kenya has seen a vibrant and dynamic deployment of the same. Over the past four years, during the construction of Phase 2A of the SGR, thousands of Kenyans have gained skills that will be useful in the construction industry.

The fact that Chinese projects such as the SGR, as well as road construction are imparting this critical skill to our construction workers puts Kenya at an advantage. The onus is now on African countries to make the best out of this opportunity by taking advantage of the skills transfer we are receiving as a bonus to the robust infrastructure laid down by the Chinese.—The writer comments on topical issues.