Rising above albinism to conquer radio waves

Mawira M’tetuamwari has never let the colour of his skin define him. And as the world marked World Albinism Day last week, the former teacher-cum-journalist believes people should not be judged based on their appearance

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

Until 2017, Mawira M’tetuamwari aka Mwalimu had been a regular French and Literature teacher at Nkubu Boys High School in Meru county. While he loved teaching, deep down, Mawira always admired radio presenting.

“I grew up listening to radio and I loved it. However, I did not find the journalism option while filling in my university application forms in high school. So I settled for a Bachelor of Arts in Education,” says Mawira.

It took 15 years of teaching for Mawira to finally realise his dream career. “I was attending a function in Meru where the organisers had asked me to act as the event’s master of ceremonies. In attendance was the area member of parliament, one of Meru FM directors among other dignitaries,” Mawira fondly remembers.

Turning point

It is this event that changed his life forever. “Later after the event, I had a chitchat with the head of Meru FM whom I expressed my long-term ambition of becoming a radio presenter. And as they say the rest is history,” laughs a jolly Mawira.

A few months later, he had landed a job at the station, which is run under Mediamax Network Limited as a breakfast show presenter. He quit his teaching job and without any prior experience in the media industry, Mawira bravely delved into the unchartered waters of radio.

And indeed he was worth of his salt, the morning show quickly picked up momentum and today his prowess and unique presenting skills commands hundreds of thousands listeners in Nairobi, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties.

The 43-year-old presents a vibrant and superb personality, his laugh is infectious and unassuming. It’s this sort of personal rapport that endears Mawira to colleagues and his audience.

He runs several programmes at Meru FM including the flagship morning show Ntuku Theria, (clear the morning) in which he gravely analyses various issues including matters of leadership and governance. Some of the segments in the breakfast show include Kuwethia Kini, which loosely translates to sharing a cup of ‘tea’, a farming segment. The shows are highly informative and entertaining as well as allow him to interact with his audience.

He hosts a country music show between 1pm and 5pm every Sunday and on Saturdays runs a pre recorded five-minute lesson on French. He also has an inspirational segment Mataro na Nkwagaya cia Mwarimo (wisdom of a teacher).

Watching him work, witnessing his easy interactions with all sorts of people behind the mic, you’d be hard pressed to think Mawira is living with albinism. “I don’t like seeking attention as a person living with albinism. I think that is the way it should be for all people such as me regardless of their disability. People should be able to see me as a human being first before looking at what I cannot do, or do,” he affirms.

Mawira grew up as a typical child. “Of course, I attracted attention because there were not many people like me around. Once in a while, I would pass at a bus stop and matatu conductors would throw a discriminatory statement at me, but I never let that get into me,” he says adding, “But I wouldn’t blame them.”

Mawira is the ninth born in a family of 10 and the fact that out of his nine siblings, six were also born with albinism made his life bearable. They were socialised to accept and live with their condition positively.

Much to be done

Save for one incident while at the university when a lecturer rudely answered him back when he requested for a clarification on something she had written on the whiteboard. “I could not see the whiteboard well, so I asked the lecturer to assist me.

She meanly told me that if I could not see the board and I was sitting at the front, then there was nothing she could do about it! That really took me down. I suddenly developed a bad attitude towards the unit, failed in its exam and I had to re-sit the paper,” he recalls.

And as the world marked International Albinism Awareness Day last week, Mawira explains that so far, Kenya is making good progress in supporting people with albinism, but much needs to be done. Albinism programme by the government needs to be streamlined and decentralised. Further, people living with albinism should actively be involved at all levels of government decision making.

“You see, you cannot talk about us without us. For example, yes, everybody knows that we need sunscreen lotions, lip care products and easier access to eyecare products, but do they know the right lotion we need?” he poses.

People with albinism should use sunscreens labelled SPF (sun protection factor) 50 and above for them to survive under the burning sun. “Sunscreen is a matter of life and death to us. So important that even in the face of hunger if given a choice between a sunscreen and food, I would go for the sunscreen first,” he offers.

Asked whether he misses teaching, Mawira says teaching is in his blood. “I teach in my everyday life, not just in class,” he laughs.

He says teaching is not a eight-to-five job where you can clock in and out at the same time every day without a thought to things being left undone; it is a process that must be constantly nurtured by researching, preparing as well as getting involved in your students lives. “If I went to class and the studio at the same, one of them would suffer. I feel that I impact more as a radio presenter because I also get to teach my audience on various subjects,” he says.