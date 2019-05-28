Revive agriculture to avert food crisis

Alberto Leny

The shortage and the rise in the cost of food are a cause of worry for many people and should be a matter of concern to the government as it grapples with the task of resuscitating ailing agriculture sector.

A report by the US Famine Early Warning Systems (FEWS) should trigger alarm bells in government, particularly the ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, Water, Environment and Finance.

As the Treasury Cabinet secretary presents the Budget statement in Parliament in a few weeks time, stakeholders will be watching how much will be devoted to agriculture and whether the government will finally meet its part of the bargain on the Maputo and Malabo declarations to stimulate production and ensure food security.

Under the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme, African heads of State pledged to take critical steps to achieve certain agricultural milestones by 2025. One of the milestones is the commitment to allocate at least 10 per cent of national budgets to agriculture, to achieve six per cent growth in the agriculture sector.

Unless adequate financial resources are allocated to the key ministries, the country is staring at a food crisis of unprecedented proportions, compounded by corruption, mismanagement, climate change and destruction of the environment.

FEWS warns that due to inadequate rainfall, crop yields will be low as food prices soar. Poor households will be hardest hit. Malnutrition will be prevalent and households will be forced to deplete the few assets they have to buy food.

While this year’s long rains have been less than 50 per cent of average across the region, the heavy rains in Coastal region has caused floods, destroyed homes and washed away crops. Maize harvests will be significantly below average in many areas, and harvests delayed by one to two months due to late planting.

We must abandon the “business as usual” approach and adopt evidence-based and innovative solutions to pull the agriculture sector out of the doldrums.

Agriculture is the mainstay of Kenya’s economy, contributing approximately 45 per cent of government revenue, over 75 per cent of industrial raw materials and more than 50 per cent of export earnings. The sector is the largest employer, accounting for 60 per cent of total employment.

Unless the government invests in the sector, it will be literally digging own economic grave.

The problem is poor implementation of sound policies and failure to adopt of research findings of key international institutions including the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation.

A change of tack is required. More resources must be allocated to agriculture, subsidies and extension services provided to smallholder farmers, and the cooperative sector incorporated in the revival of the sector to kick-start the food security pillar in the Big Four agenda.

The cooperative model, through saccos, is as a source of funds to incubate and grow agro-enterprises and add value to agricultural produce.

Youth need to be organised to form groups and start cottage industries for products such as aloe vera, toothpaste, soap, vegetable oil, spaghetti, horticultural produce and nuts.

By reducing the importation of these products, we will save on foreign exchange reserves, increase national savings and create jobs.—[email protected]