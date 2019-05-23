Reprieve for New KCC bosses in corruption case

New Kenya Cooperatives Creameries (KCC) managing director Nixon Sigey and two other managers yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after the High Court dismissed an application to have them step aside over claims of graft and nepotism.

“If employees were to be forced to step aside based on allegations or suspicion without first following due process, there will be anarchy in the employment sector as that principle will be used to settle scores,” said Anti-Corruption Court judge John Onyiego.

While dismissing a petition by former Company Secretary Peter Kennedy Ombati seeking to compel Sigey, chief human resource manager Magdalene Muthoka and chief finance manager Samuel Ichura to step aside pending investigations, he noted that the prayers sought were basically not applicable and the petition was not merited.

He noted that regarding the three stepping aside, the same was subject to internal organisational regulatory mechanism under the human resource department.