Regional music fest kicks off in the Rift

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Schools from Rift Valley are converging in Nakuru for this year’s regional music festival with more than 200,000 participants, guests and fans expected.

The competition, which began on Wednesday, will run up to June 29. Winners will represent the region at the national festival to be held at Kabarak University in Nakuru in August.

The regional event is being held at three different venues–Afraha High School, Langa Langa Secondary and Nakuru Day Secondary School–with learners from ECD, primary, secondary and technical institutes showcasing their talent.

Running smoothly

By yesterday, most teams had arrived at their designated schools in Nakuru known as camping villages. Rift Valley regional director of Education John Ololotua said everything is running smoothly, adding that the ministry has partnered with security agencies to ensure there is no disruption of activities.

“We have a lot of support from security agencies who have mobilised officers to assist us in logistics and organisation and so far so good,” he said.

He said more than 4,000 performers from 442 schools had participated in various genres as at Wednesday, adding that secondary and TVETs competitions are set to begin next week.

An official of the Kenya Music and Drama Festival Nick Nyongesa said the programme has helped nurture artistic talent in music and drama.

“The main objective of the festivals is to promote culture as one of the goals of education as well as promote extra curricula activities within the school programmes,” he said.