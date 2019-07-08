Rapinoe shines brightest at story-packed women’s W. Cup

Paris, Monday @PeopleSports11

The United States cemented their position as the dominant force in women’s football on Sunday by winning their fourth World Cup in eight editions, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

If there is one person to come out of the tournament with their profile raised to that of a global star it’s Megan Rapinoe (pictured), winner of the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as she conquered her second World Cup on the pitch and won hearts off it.

The 34-year-old, who broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on Sunday, became the face of the tournament for her decisive performances and the way she handled being attacked online by Donald Trump. Rapinoe scored braces in the USA’s wins against Spain and France before being ruled out of their triumph over England in the semi-finals with a hamstring injury.

Her double against France came in the middle of a media storm after her comments about not going to the White House elicited a furious reaction from Trump, who accused her of disrespecting the country. Rapinoe did not back down and became an icon with her commitment to social justice, goals and what she described as a “shit-eating grin”.

Trump’s congratulatory message for the USA team on Sunday is unlikely to change her opinion of the president. It was fitting that the penalty from which Rapinoe scored in the final came from a VAR-assisted decision following a tournament in which the video technology and the application of new laws have attracted criticism. -AFP