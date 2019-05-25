Rangers out to spoil Gor’s party on coronation day

Posta Rangers Head Coach John Kamau has made a clarion call to his team to spoil the party for Gor Mahia who have already been crowned the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions and will be waiting to be awarded the trophy at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos after their league match on Saturday.

Kamau reckoned that although K’Ogalo have been crowned champions, it would be downright foolhardy to give their opponents a chance to put the icing on the cake in the presence of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) officials.

“Football is war and we are going out there to fight it to the last man standing. We know we are up against strong opponents but common sense dictates that we should not have an iota of fear since we also badly need the three points,’’ said Kamau.

The tactician said he was glad that most of the departments in the team are functioning and expressed hope that the players will rise up to the occasion against Gor.

Rangers may be a difficult side to handle considering that they are slightly above the relegation zone and any slip-up might spell doom in their chancing of surviving in the top-tier league. As Gor prepares to put champagne on ice, it would be an understatement to say that Rangers have a mountain to climb considering the consistency of the Green Army in the league.

No room for error

Last Wednesday, Viihiga United delayed Gor’s coronation to the title after restricting them to a 1-1 draw in Machakos and as such there is no room for another error by Hassan Oktay’s charges.

The Gor tactician praised Vihiga on their obduracy on match day and was quick to point out that the team must raise their game against Rangers if they are to succeed in the game.

“I have to give Vihiga United credits, they really played very well. We had first-half chances which we squandered and must be accurate against an equally strong Rangers,” said Oktay.

In the meantime, the race for the top 10 positions goes down to the wire as AFC Leopards take on Tusker in a top of the bill clash in Machakos on Sunday.

Last week, Leopards fans were left a disenchanted lot after the team lost 3-1 to long time rivals Gor Mahia and a further loss will be unacceptable, to say the least. Tusker are currently placed in the seventh-position in the league chart with 56 points while Ingwe are entrenched in the 9th position with a haul of 42 points.

On Saturday, Nzoia Sugar will tread the dreary hunting grounds of Awendo where they will come face to face with hosts Sony Sugar in an all sugar-belt teams derby.