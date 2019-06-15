Rangers, Nrb Stima fight for KPL slot

Posta Rangers coach John Kamau is bullish about his team’s’ capacity to remain in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) as it takes on Nairobi Stima in the promotion/relegation playoff first-leg encounter at Karuturi grounds in Naivasha Saturday.

The second leg of the match pitting the mailmen against the powermen will be played on July 19 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with the winner on aggregate score securing a slot in next season’s SPL and the loser playing in the lower division, the National Super League (NSL).

Kenya Football Federation (FKF) new promotion and relegation rules dictate that the third last team on the SPL log at the end of the season and the third-placed team on the NSL face off to decide the one to participate in the top-tier league.

For Rangers, the passion of their fans is always palpable and Kamau believes he has the brigade that will play at the highest level of the game in the country again.

The tactician said he did not expect to find his team in such a battle but nonetheless affirmed that Rangers will manage to lock a niche in the coming KPL season.

“We need to work on the mental part of the team and ensure that we keep focus because we have the quality to beat any team if we address some little issues within the team and together as a team, we will get the better out of the match,” he noted. Rangers slumped to the play-off match after failing to sip Tusker in the last premier league match, going 2-1 to the brewers, which led them to the 16th position and eventually to the play-off strap.

Kamau will be hoping the likes of Gearson Likono, Francis Nambute, Brian Osumba and Cavin Odongo shall maintain their attacking potency as the team plots on the downfall of Stima.

Rangers, who finished fourth in the last two seasons, found themselves in the bottom brackets after underperforming in the 2018/19 season which saw Gor Mahia retain the championship for a third time in succession.

Wazito FC returned to the Kenyan Premier League together with Kisumu All Stars after finishing first and second respectively this season which ended on Sunday.