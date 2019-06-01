Raila wants land unavailability addressed

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now says that achievement of affordable housing agenda will remain a dream if the government does not address unavailability of land in the country.

He said that lack of land could be the major hindrance to achievement of the ambitious agenda saying that housing, as a fundamental right that is enshrined in the constitution should be accorded enough attention.

Raila decried that 60 per cent of Nairobi residents live in slums and the picture is replicated in other urban centres.

Speaking in Ruiru, Kiambu County during an event where Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities in Kenya started construction of 1,200 homes in Tatu City, Raila urged the government to release unutilised land to private investors for construction of affordable homes.

Accompanied by Housing Permanent Secretary Charles Hinga Raila rooted for special economic zones saying many investors are often scared away by bureaucracy in the system.

“We need to have a special legislation relating to special economic zones to encourage more investment in the country,” he said.

Hinga said high cost of land in the country was a major challenge towards achievement of the ambitious programme.

“The cost of land in our country is obscenely high. New statistics show that land in Nairobi and metropolis is the most expensive in the continent, if not the whole world,” he said.

He said the government was keen on releasing undeveloped land that is not serviced and providing offsite bulk infrastructure to the site to attract more investors.

Stephen Jennings, founder and CEO of Rendeavour, Tatu City’s owners and developer, thanked Unity Homes for choosing Tatu City.

“For us, it is a moment of great pride and accomplishment that Tatu City has become a true live-work-play inclusive city, with schools and businesses open and accessible,” he said.

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu who has been embroiled in a longstanding tussle with the investor promised to “cooperate on the development of Tatu City”.