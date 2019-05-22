Queens maintain lead, eye ultimate WPL promotion

It is turning out to be yet another good season for coach Ben-Peters Esitoko and his newly-promoted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Division One side Nakuru West Queens.

Queens in their debut season in the women’s second tier, are showing no sign of slowing down, brushing aside teams they meet on their way at will, and their fourth casualty to go down at the weekend, was Bunyore Ladies.

Ahead of their weekend clash, Bunyore Ladies had not lost any match just like Queens who enjoyed supremacy in the opening matches of the league. But at the end of the 90 minutes, it was the Ben-Peters Esitoko’s charges who emerged victorious and in the process ending Bunyore’s fairy-tale run in the league.

The results take Queens top of the league summit with 12 points from four wins, tying with Bunyore who have now dropped to second place on inferior goals difference from five matches.

Despite the impressive start, coach Esitoko is not carried away, and he is urging his charges to remain focused, saying that they are in no moods to loosen their sleeves any soon.

“Our motto is one league ,one season. And we will not rest until we get promoted to Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL),” Nakuru West Queens coach Ben-Peters Esitoko told People Sport in an interview.

“We knew Bunyore is an experienced side but I was confident we will get a win and I am happy we got it. It is all about hard work,” said Esitoko.