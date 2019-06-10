Public event turned into wrestling ring for leaders

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya. Seriously! In which other country does a governor and his deputy decide to trade barbs and throw kitchen sinks at each other during a national celebration while another county boss is being kicked out of a TV station because he seemingly can’t differentiate between what is private and what isn’t—all in a week?

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro are being criticised for going at each other during Madaraka Day celebrations. Nyoro accused Waititu of doing nothing for the people of Kiambu since he was elected and sidelining him in decision making while Waititu accused his deputy of siding with his enemies and “believing the ‘outrageous’ allegations levelled against him.”

Having said that, let me understand this. Why is everybody criticising these two? Aren’t these perfectly sober issues to discuss, especially on a day set aside to celebrate self rule? Hm? Shida iko wapi? Other counties have their own things going, why is Kiambu an exception. For instance, in Murang’a, the governor and the senator have left each other to God, in West Pokot, the deputy Governor was exported to the US, in Nairobi the deputy Governor….uuumm….the….eerrr…wait…didn’t I hear of interviews for that position some time back? Anyway, I digress.

Everybody wants to compare Waititu and other governors such as Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana. But that’s like comparing an orange to scratching your ear. Does Kibwana have Kaa Sober? Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’ll bring up the issue of its feasibility or even usefulness, but those are the small details that you shouldn’t have to worry about. They really don’t count, do they?

The important issue here is this: Kivutha can launch his hospitals and sit with old men on village rocks “consulting” and Anne Waiguru can launch coffee markets in the US for Kirinyaga coffee and Kiambu, then, might as well launch Kaa Sober and leadership squabbles. Everybody has their priorities. Kiambu iko sawa. Nituraiguithania? (Are we together?). If everything was not okay in Kiambu, the governor would have been impeached, but he hasn’t, has he?

So, even if it takes Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to separate the governor and area Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba after the latter set the governor off after she went on an “I told you so” tirade against Waititu in front of the First Lady, everything is fine.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also been in the headlines after he was kicked out of a Prime Time TV interview for disclosing private conversations between him and his Woman Rep Esther Passaris. Everything was fine until Jeff Koinange asked Sonko about his Madaraka Day outburst against Passaris and once it took a nosedive, there was no recovery.

The interview was filled with information that is important to the core running of the largest city in East and Central Africa and contained explanations as to why the city isn’t world class yet.

In last week’s column “Kenyans slow to grasp the go-big-or-go-home mantra” I wrongly identified one of the faithful Pastor Ng’ang’a had performed exorcism on as gospel artiste Gloria Muliro instead of Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando. I wish to sincerely apologise for the misrepresentation of facts and assure Gloria that no malice was intended. – The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV [email protected]