Protect Kenyans from drug peril

A Nairobi medical doctor, no less, is the latest victim of wily and hardened criminals who drug their victims using a substance transmitted by physical touch.

The con artists who prowl the streets and social joints in the city also “travel” in buses and other public service vehicles, stunning their victims into a coma, after which they steal their belongings.

Two routes have been identified as being the most notorious for this growing vice: Kasarani/Mwiki and Ongata Rongai. It is said that in some cases, the vices take place in broad daylight and victims are either drugged or just held back in a stranglehold that amounts to asphyxia. In short, the victim is helpless.

In the case of the doctor mentioned above, she was “greeted” by two strange women in Nairobi’s Moi Avenue and two minutes later, started to feel the effects of the drug. Luckily for her, she was able to immediately tell something was wrong and yelled for help. Many other victims wake up in hospital, barely knowing where they are or how they got there, minus their possessions.

The drug in question is referred to as scopolamine and it’s source is not known. The substance is obtained as a skin patch and is used (under normal circumstances) to prevent nausea and vomiting induced by motion sickness or recovery from anesthesia and surgery. It also blocks certain signals to the brain that can cause nausea and vomiting.

But used away from official circles, it has the effect of causing immediate dizziness and the victim may feel the onset of a coma. This and other drugs, obtained through the back door of unscrupulous pharmacies have been in illegal use for some time now.

It is crucial that law enforcement agencies get to the bottom of this menace either through closer monitoring and scrutiny, or by raising awareness especially among members of the public who are prone to spending time in social places. At the end of the day, no one is really safe as the culprits approach their victims even in the streets, where they try to befriend them.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the country’s drug regulatory authority, must up its game and ensure the security of Kenyans from such harmful drugs.

The Board is mandated to regulate the practice of pharmacy and the manufacture and trade in drugs and poisons. If prescription only drugs are available in certain outlets, the Board must move with speed and enforce the law.