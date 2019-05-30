Proposed law to address mental health challenges

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga has drafted a bill that seeks to reduce mental health effects on individuals, family and the community. Kasanga says the bill seeks to amend the Mental Health Act, 1989 and align it to the Constitution.

Mental health is defined as a state of wellbeing in which the individual realises his or her own abilities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO estimates that about 800,000 people die by suicide each year.

The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2018 seeks to promote recovery from mental illness, enhance rehabilitation and integration of person with mental illness into the community.

“The purpose of this Act is to provide a framework to co-ordinate the prevention of mental illness, access to mental healthcare, treatment and rehabilitation services of persons with mental illness,” the bill reads in part.

“It is in this context that the bill proposes to impose obligations on each level of government to address accessibility to mental health services including care, treatment and rehabilitation of persons with mental illness,” Kasanga said in an interview with People Daily on Tuesday.

She said the bill seeks to entrench the role of county governments in mental health policy formulation by seeking to ensure that county governments are represented in the Kenya Mental Health Board.

The bill in Clause 5 seeks to introduce a new Part 1A. The Part seeks to delineate the obligations with respect to mental healthcare services between the National Government and county governments.

“Specifically, the bill seeks to have the National government provide policy guidance on mental healthcare and provide mental health services at the National Referral Hospitals,” she said.

The senator said the bill seeks to ensure that a person with mental illness is provided with specialised after-care services.