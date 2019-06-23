Progress to end hepatitis slow, says WHO report

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Only three out of 47 countries in sub-Saharan Africa are on track to eliminate viral hepatitis in the region, according to a new World Health Organisation (WHO) scorecard.

WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said the new scorecard— the first to examine hepatitis prevalence and response in the region—shows that only three countries are on track to eliminate the disease that affects one in 15 people in the region. “Dying of viral hepatitis in Africa is becoming a bigger threat than dying of HIV/Aids, malaria or tuberculosis,” he said.

Measure progress

The official said the analysis is the first to track each country in the region and to assess progress towards the goal of saving the lives of more than two million Africans, who may develop progressive hepatitis B or C liver disease in the next decade if countries fail to ramp up their efforts.

The revelation follows the launch of a scorecard by WHO to track progress against hepatitis in sub-Saharan Africa, that was presented at the first African Hepatitis Summit held in Kampala, Uganda, from June 18 to 20 this year.

Data shows that viral hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) affects more than 71 million people in sub-Saharan Africa. It further shows that hepatitis C, which spreads due to unsafe injection practices, affects 10 million people.

Further, hepatitis B, which spreads through blood and bodily fluids, and mother to child transmission, affects over 60 million people. “Yet, only one in 10 infants in Africa receives the hepatitis B vaccine at birth despite the low vaccine cost – at about Sh200 per child,” adds the scorecard.

The report shows that much needs to be done to achieve WHO’s strategy to reduce hepatitis infections by 90 per cent and hepatitis-associated deaths by 65 per cent by 2030.

Data from the new scorecard shows that only one in five countries in Africa have instituted policies to screen mothers during pregnancy and only three countries in sub-Saharan Africa (Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda) are implementing strategic plans to tackle viral hepatitis.

The scorecard provides vital information about the status of regional hepatitis response, measuring progress against the Framework for Action for the Prevention, Care, and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis in the African Region (2016–2020).

It was created as a guide for member states on the implementation of the Global Health Sector Strategy on Viral Hepatitis.