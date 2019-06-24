Primates numbers on the decline, says report.

A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal, PeerJ — the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences, highlights that 60 per cent of primate species are now threatened with extinction and about 75 per cent have declining populations as a result of increased consumption and trade of commodities.

The study finds that growing market demands for food and nonfood commodities from high-income nations and the global community are significant drivers of rapid and widespread primate habitat loss and degradation.

Authors Alejandro Estrada, Paul A. Garber and Abhishek Chaudhary write, “Growing global consumer demands for food and non-food commodities from primate range regions are placing primate populations at risk of extinction.

These increasing demands have resulted in an accelerated global expansion of agriculture and of extractive industries and in the growth of infrastructure to support these activities leading to widespread primate habitat loss and degradation.”

Such growth is also reflected in the growth of the area of deforestation that is commodity-driven. Available evidence indicates that between 2001 and 2015, 160 million hectares of forest were lost in the tropics due to human activities and that 50 per cent or more of this loss was commodity-driven. That is, forests were converted to agricultural fields, cattle pastures, mines to extract minerals and metals, fossil fuel exploration, and urbanisation.

Reversing the current trend of primate population decline and extinction will require a stronger global resolve to reduce the world’s per capita demand for forest-risk food and nonfood commodities from primate-range regions. It also requires the implementation of sustainable land use. -Science Daily