Prefabricated panels gaining popularity.

An interview with Alex Njubi, MD and founder Ankar Prefabs Solution

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Briefly tell us about Ankar Prefabs Solution?

We are based in Ruiru and we sell and supply prefab construction panels as well as construction of houses using the prefab panels. Prefab construction panels is a new construction technology that is affordable, fast and efficient. We have been using them for four years now.

What motivated you to start this company?

Initially, the firm was known as Ankar Realtors. We used to build houses using traditional construction methods of brick and mortar where the cost was always too high. Kenya is exhausting its stone quarries yet demand for homes is going up. As a company, we decided to look for cheaper options and that is why we landed into prefab panels.

This technology uses factory precast concrete panels­—built in standard sections­­­— which are assembled on site to form the exterior and to provide a shell for the internal finishing of the structure. The precast panels are reinforced with steel and are not easily breakable. By using prefabs, we want to reduce the use of stones or bricks by 90 per cent.

How was it like for a start?

Surprisingly, getting our first client was easy but what followed was a nightmare. We used to go even for four months without getting a single client. Come the electioneering period, everyone went back to the wait-and-see attitude but things changed thereafter and currently, we are doing better.

Which projects can one undertake with the prefabs?

You can build any construction project including apartment blocks. It actually reduces the construction time by 50 per cent and saves 30 per cent of the construction costs. Moreover, your bungalow will be ready in two months compared to the traditional six months. They also give you larger rooms as it is four inches thick and no plastering is required compared to stone buildings, which are six inches wide and an extra inch for plaster.

Do you also construct houses?

Yes, we construct houses on contract. Our firm is a one-stop shop where you will get all construction services starting from architectural plans to finishing. You only need to take us to the site, choose your house plan and we will do the work for you until we hand over the keys to you. The best thing is that you don’t need to be on the site to inspect the project because we take care of everything.

How is the uptake of this technology locally?

We have noticed a difference from last year when the government announced the Big Four agenda with Affordable Housing being one of the pillars. We have received lots of inquiries, especially from millennials. So far, we have constructed 40 homes and the waiting list is growing.

What challenges do you face?

Transportation of the panels has been a problem because we buy them at a Nairobi factory, yet we get contracts from all over the country. With one panel weighing about 120kg, we cannot transport more than 70 per trip. Another challenge is getting skilled personnel for the new technology. We have been forced to train employees to ensure that we don’t compromise on quality. .

Apart from cost and time, what are other advantages of this technology?

Any house built using this technique can be detached without destroying the panels. Another advantage is it minimises theft at the sites because the panels come when ready and too heavy, unlike traditional bricks and stones. The panels are also soundproof and bring out smooth walls without cracks.