Posta face two-leg tie to retain SPL status

Dramatic scenes marked the final day of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) season as Posta Rangers plunged two places into the uncertain relegation play-off spot while Allan Wanga is keeping his fingers crossed to know if he will be the recipient of the Golden Boot Award.

Disillusion and confusion mired the race for golden boot as the match between Mount Kenya United and Ulinzi Stars failed to kick off at Afraha Stadium over a ‘misunderstanding’.

Drama started to unravel when Mount Kenya took a detour from their Nakuru trip to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office. The detour took long and the already relegated side arrived late for the 2pm kick-off.

Mount Kenya arrived at Afraha 10 minutes to 3pm then opted to sit and eat rather than take to the pitch. After their snack, the team, which had not bothered with pre-match rituals, took to the pitch donning red kits similar to Ulinzi’s home attire. The avoidable uniform clash further delayed the game beyond 35 minutes, causing cancellation of the tie.

Confirming the incident, Kenya Premier League said the match has been rescheduled for Sunday, meaning Ulinzi’s Enosh Ochieng, who has 17 goals, has a chance to stake claim to the Golden Boot gong.

“Since both teams were at the match venue and were ready to play, a decision has been made to reschedule the match to Sunday, June 02, 2019 at the same venue kick off 3:00pm,” read part of KPL’s statement.

The third contestant, Umaru Kasumba on 17 goals, endured a dry spell in Mombasa despite Sofapaka beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 courtesy of a Stephen Waruru brace.

Early goals

Wanga, who has 18 goals, was hoping to extend his tally against Sofapaka but it was not to be and will now hope that Ochieng does not score in the rescheduled match to claim his second top scorers award.

In the relegation dogfight, Zoo FC got off the blocks quickly as they scored two early goals against KCB only to burn out and let the bankers draw level in the second half. Zoo were, however, lucky that Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri scored to help Tusker down Posta 2-1 and confine the mailmen to the relegation play-off spot.

The third team cluttered in relegation fight, Chemelil Sugar, left it late before scoring to down Sony Sugar 1-0 and earn a reprieve.