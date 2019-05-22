Post-Openda blues sink in as Telkom are held by new side in Kisumu

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Defending Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League champions Telkom’s slow start to the 2019 season continued last weekend while Kenya Police and Wazalendo made strong statement of intent in the fight for the men’s Premier League title.

Police moved third on the log after edging Parklands 3-2 on Sunday. Wazalendo remain top of the log after also edging Chase Sailors 4-3 in another match played at the City Park Stadium. Wazalendo lead the log with 12 points, two ahead of Butali and Police.

In the women’s Premier League however, questions have been raised over whether Telkom will be able replace former coach Jos Openda in the wake of unconvincing results.

On Sunday the record winners were held to a 2-2 draw with newcomers Lakers Hockey Club at the Simba Club in Kisumu.

That is inspiration enough for long serving Kenyan international Jacky Mwangi’s brace in the fourth quarter to cancel what looked like a clear win for the lakeside outfit who scored first through Ashley Akinyi and Aurelia Opondo’s goals was testament enough that the champion who despite leading the table with eight points from four matches will not find it easy this season.

This was the second time Telkom dropped points this season, the other being a barren draw against Amira Sailors during the first match of the season in March.

Before this season the champions had not dropped points since July 2016 when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strathmore University before finishing both the 2017 and 2018 with a 100 per cent record.

An insider who sought anonymity has told People Sports replacing Openda is proved tougher than expected.

Openda who opted to retire from his role at the end of last season after guiding his side to a record 21 domestic titles as well as a 10 Africa Club Championship crowns will be missed in the dressing room.

Discipline issues and lack of cohesion have been adversely pointed out as some of the reasons affecting the Josephine Ataro guided side.