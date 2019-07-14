Police seize 20 illegal immigrants from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Congo.

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Twenty foreigners were arrested at the weekend while trying to illegally enter the country. They were seized in three separate incidents in Moyale, Isiolo and Marsabit.

Nine aliens from Ethiopia were intercepted in Moyale, seven Congolese in Isiolo and four Eritreans in Marsabit. The police said the Congolese had escaped from a refugee camp in Uganda.

“The Eritreans were arrested at Turbi trading centre in Marsabit North,” a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says.

They are believed to be victims of human trafficking. The Nairobi-Moyale highway is considered a human-trafficking route for migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In May, detectives from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit rescued 22 Eritreans suspected to have been victims of human trafficking syndicate during a night operation on Thika Highway.