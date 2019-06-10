Police intensify manhunt after lawyer Nyakundi goes into hiding

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Police are looking for prominent lawyer Assa Nyakundi, accused of killing his son, after he failed to attend court last Thursday.

A team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Special Crime are tracking down the lawyer after a court issued a warrant of arrest against him.

DCI boss George Kinoti yesterday said Nyakundi could not be traced both at his Muthaiga residence and the hotel where he used to stay in Kilimani, Nairobi.

“He has not been seen and cannot be reached on phone. Our officers are looking for him,” said Kinoti.

Red flag raised

Before Nyakundi went into hiding, officers involved in initial investigations had recorded statements and revealed that their initial recommendation was that the lawyer be charged with murder.

“The first team of detectives had recommended that the suspect be charged with murder. However, some of the evidence and exhibits were deliberately left out when the lawyer was charged with a lesser charge of manslaughter,” said another senior officer involved in the investigations.

After the lawyer was charged with a lesser charge of manslaughter in a Kiambu court, the Director of Public Prosecutions on May 10 entered a nolle prosequi, and wanted the manslaughter charges withdrawn.

The DCI also said the team that took over investigations intentionally bungled the probe, and as a result interdicted an Inspector of Police and a Sergeant based at the Homicide section at the DCI headquarters.

Assistant DPP Catherine Mwaniki had earlier made an application asking to have Kiambu principal magistrate Teresia Nyangena withdraw from the case saying there was information that the accused person’s lawyers had made contact with the court with a view to defeating justice.

Investigations revealed that the file at Kiambu court did not include scene of crime photos, a scene of crime analysis report or a ballistics report.

Manslaughter charge

Kinoti said detectives never visited the scene of shooting nor sought the opinion of ballistics experts before preferring the lesser charge of manslaughter. This, the DCI said, was intentional and believed to have been aimed at defeating justice.

They argued that investigations ruled out accidental discharge, implying that the lawyer could have intentionally shot dead his son.

Joseph Nyakundi was shot dead on March 17 inside their family car. His father said as they were approaching their house in Muthaiga when he stopped to change the position of his Glock pistol, serial number GUZ 52, from a pouch in the car to a holster, when he accidentally discharged bullet.

But another issue that immediately raised the red flag was a Facebook post by Nyakundi’s other son, Noah Onsomu, shortly after the fatal shooting.

He termed the killing a “brutal cold-blooded murder”. However, about 20 minutes later, he edited the post to “Good bye my one and only brother.”

A key ingredient in proving murder is knowledge that an act may cause death or serious harm, which then proves malice aforethought.

The malice aforethought is also what distinguishes murder from manslaughter, which is the offence of killing unintentionally.

The lawyer, according to investigations, gave conflicting accounts of what transpired that day regarding his movement, location of the shooting, and his pistol among other issues.

Investigations immediately rebutted his story by revealing that he had actually shot his son near Shell in Parklands, and not in Muthaiga.

Detectives obtained CCTV footage from the Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) centre at Jogoo House, which captured Nyakundi’s car — a Toyota Axio registration number KCE 753B — at the Museum overpass at 12.50pm.

Charged in court

It was captured from Uhuru highway, with the son seen seated at the left rear seat. The vehicle diverted to Wambugu Lane at the intersection of Parklands Road near University of Nairobi law campus to join Limuru Road. The vehicle finally arrived at the Aga Khan Hospital at exactly 1.21pm with Joseph already dead.

Just before Nyakundi was charged in court, an investigating officer, Sergeant Oliver Mabuone, took over from Constable Godfrey Munene, and told court that they had intended to charge the accused with manslaughter, and not murder.