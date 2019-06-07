Police identify suspected Malik Heights arsonist

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The owners of the Malik Heights building along Ngong Road that caught fire on Monday night say they may have lost more than Sh600 million in the inferno.

The owner of the building Iftikar Ahmad Siddique, speaking through his son, Shahid Siddique, said at least 65 cars were reduced to ashes and another 10 partly destroyed.

Most of the cars destroyed were on the first floor, he said. Interestingly, Siddique said that the cars, which were on display for sale in a bazaar, were not insured.

“We are talking having lost more than Sh600 million in the inferno. But we are yet to come to the exact figure,” he said.

The family spoke a day after police identified the man behind the arson attack as Abdirizak Yusuf Adow, who was captured on CCTV cameras at the building. He was positively identified by some of the owners of the affected businesses.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect is a former broker at the yard within the premises and was captured carrying a Jerri can, believed to have contained fuel.

A multi-agency team of officers drawn from the DCI, Kenya Police, Kenya Power, Public Works, the Government Chemist, and the National Construction Authority (NCA) on Tuesday revisited the scene and launched joint investigations.

DCI boss George Kinoti yesterday said the cameras also captured the man walking in the compound at around 9pm before lighting the fire and fleeing the scene through the staircase.

Detectives are tracking him down through his mobile phone after they failed to find him at his Kileleshwa and Eastleigh residences.

“We have the person who caused the fire, and we are following on him closely. He has switched his phones off, but we are getting close to him,” Kinoti said.