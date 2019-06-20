Police arrest six, recover Sh4m narcotics in raids

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Six people were arrested in Nairobi during a police operation against drug trafficking and narcotics valued at more than Sh4 million found on them.

The first suspect was found in possession of half a kilo of heroin in her residence in Donholm Phase 8. The woman is said to have vast connections with Nigerian drug traffickers who supply her with both cocaine and heroin.

In another instance, detectives from Anti-Narcotics Unit and Special Crime Prevention Unit conducted arrested a woman, her two daughters and a son-in-law at Kinoo. Police recovered 1.5kgs of heroin and a sack of marijuana equivalent to 5,000 rolls.

“The four control a portion of Nairobi’s drug market of Westlands, Kangemi, Uthiru, Kinoo and Kikuyu,” police said.

Earlier on, the officers had intercepted a narcotics package from a suspect in remand, Schola Namunyu, on the way to Mombasa via a bus.