Parents role in menstrual hygiene debate

Nelly Makenya

Menstrual Hygiene Day was marked on May 28. The day was set aside to create a platform to highlight the importance of proper management of menstruation. In addition, it initiates bold discussions about menstrual health to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with it.

Menstruation remains a taboo topic in Africa, with most people, including parents, shying away from it. A recent report by JIACTIVATE, a youth led movement, states that 62 per cent of Kenyans learn about menstruation in school while only 12 per cent learn from their parents.

While menstruation is a natural body function, for adolescents it can be an embarrassing experience, which can lead to low self-esteem. Some teenagers, especially in rural areas, may opt to stay at home during their periods or drop out of school altogether.

Menstruation also comes with other physiological and psychological challenges such as mood swings, high sex drive, abdominal pains, headaches and lack of appetite depending on the individual.

During that period, the child requires sound self-care and understanding from the members of their support system, particularly parents.

Because of lack of sanitary pads, some girls go for unhygienic alternatives. Some teens go to the extreme of exchanging sex for pads! This causes shame and reduces their esteem.

Menstruation should not be a curse to teens. They should look at it as a normal physiological process that every woman undergoes.

Although it is gratifying to note that the government has joined the efforts aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene by giving girls in public schools free sanitary pads, this programme should not be a substitute to menstrual hygiene discussions in schools and at home.

Parents should not only use this programme as an opportunity to speak to their children about their sexuality but also relationships with the opposite sex, pregnancy and HIV/Aids and other sexually trasmitted diseases.

If adolescents are not comfortable speaking about their sexuality with parents, they might not be comfortable speaking about it with anyone else. Not having these conversations might lead them into making decisions that brings short-term pleasure but long-term burdens.

There are many ways that parents can approach sexuality discussions with their children.

Most schools have special days to discuss the welfare of children with teachers through groups such as Parents Teachers Association (PTA). School principals should come up with strategies that ensure girls and boys can safely talk about their sexuality without feeling victimised or discriminated against.

Such discussions can be had on other special occasions such as prize-giving days, projects during school holidays and random days that parents bond with their children.

Parents can also use social media platforms to share information on how girls can take care of their hygiene during menstruation, the products they can use and life skills such as confidence and self-esteem to help them not feel victimised during their menses.

A report by JIACTIVATE says a third of young people prefer to get information on Sexual Reproductive Health through social media platforms compared to other methods of communication. — The writer is the vice chair of JIACTIVATE