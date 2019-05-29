PAG Machongo line up to defend Gucha schools’ title

Gucha Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSSA) Boys U19 defending champions Machongo PAG are in high spirits as they protect their title when sub-county championship kicks off today.

Machongo under the tutelage of coach Japheth Bagaka, defiled all odds to win their maiden Gucha Sub-County football U19 title last year and the tactician is oozing with confidence, his boys are ready and they have prepared well to defend their title.

“The morale is high, the boys are excited to win the championship for the first time last year and we are ready to defend our title. We have been working hard in training and I can actually say that we have prepared very well and we are ready,” coach Bagaka told People Sport.

In their sub-zonal and zonal championship, Machongo have been tremendous, winning all their matches without even conceding a single goal, a reason coach Bagaka is upbeat of once again going all the way to win their second successive title.

“My defence have stood out. They have been disciplined and well organised. My midfield has also been tremendous but my little concern is the striking force. They have not been so clinical, especially after our last year’s main striker completed Form Four and left us.

I am, however, hopeful that my Form Two strikers selected this year, will rise to the occasion and be counted,” said Bagaka. Making a bow to the county championship for the first time last year and making it to the quarter-finals, gives coach Bagaka believe that, they are equal to the task and eager to go even further this time round.