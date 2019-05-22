Outgoing KGU boss calls for more investments in golf

Outgoing Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Lucas Maranga yesterday underscored the need of continued investment on junior golfing if it is to reach the desired international levels.

Maranga expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the outgoing officialdom in as far as development of youth in the sport is concerned, adding that more efforts are needed for Kenya to compete effectively in the global scene.

He outlined the union’s efforts achievements coupled with assistance from the government to help the youth in the country to embrace golfing including providing them with kits.

“Through the sports, culture and heritage and education ministries, we are developing junior golf across the country. I have been going around several counties supporting junior golfers through providing them with equipment to play and build their interest in the sport. This is one of the ways we can develop golfers who can compete at the international level once they are properly trained,” said Maranga.

Maranga made the remarks during a Sh350,000 cheque handover by Coca-Cola Kenya towards the union’s Chairman’s Prize tournament to be held at par 72 Limuru Country Gof Course on May 31-June 1.

Coca-Cola are the sole beverage provider for the tournament with its flagship water Keringet as the hydration provider for the golfers.

The event which will be held over the Jamhuri Day weekend will be exclusively for amateurs and will see more than 300 golfers descend on the course to bid farewell to Maranga who will have served the mandatory one-term as KGU supremo.

Some top amateurs have already confirmed participation including the top ranked golfer in the class Samuel Njoroge of Railway Golf Club and 2018 match-play champion Daniel Nduva, among others.

Besides Maranga, the golfing dignitaries who will be in action include Moses Masiko, the captain of new Serena course in Uganda, vice chairman of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) John Kato, Anna Abeja and Dr. Kash.

Evanson Ndung’u, Marketing Manager Coca Cola Kenya, hailed KGU for its tireless efforts of uplifting standards in the country.

“We are aware of the great strides the union has made in developing golf in the country including lobbying for the sport to be part of the school games like other sports. I’m informed that the junior course currently under development at Lenana School is 80 percent complete. This is a great step in that once completed, it will enable young gofers to develop their skills on,” remarked Ndung’u.