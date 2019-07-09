Our future firmly tied to vocational training

Fred Kasina

Irina Bokova, the former Director- General of Unesco, once said that vocational training is the future for many countries striving to escape the poverty trap.

“We are witnessing a young generation frustrated by the chronic mismatch between skills and work. The best answer to the economic downturn and youth unemployment is to ensure that young people acquire the basic skills and relevant training they need to enter the world of work with confidence,” she said. I cannot agree more.

Governments and the private sector globally are steadily embracing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). If recent indications are anything to go by, the future of the workforce lies in skills-based training. There is a consensus now that TVET is a strategic and operational priority of the International Labour Organisation, Unesco and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Indeed, according to Unesco, TVET has a critical role to play in building stronger, more sustainable societies.

On this year’s World Youth Skills Day, Unesco-Unevoc is emphasising the importance of TVET in providing youth with the opportunities to develop their competencies and accelerate their transition to work. In Kenya, vocational training has a long history, with the creation of polytechnics, which imparted youth with skills that are critical for a growing economy. Sadly, most have been abandoned for school-based curriculum with emphasis on books rather than skills.

Vocational training is widely accepted because it can a major role in tackling youth unemployment. It grinds its spanners towards work and acquisition of skills meaning it is the best remedy to challenges such as skills mismatch that impede the transition from school to employment for young people.

At Africa Initiative for Rural Development (AIRD), we have embraced partnerships to implement projects that promote vocational training. Last year, we partnered with Kenya Breweries (KBL) to launch ‘Heshima’, a vocational and entrepreneurship training programme that aims at equipping 2,000 women and youth annually with practical skills. The programme will also be key in upskilling thousands of jobless youth who often fall prey to the production and/or consumption of illicit alcohol by offering them an alternative source of livelihood.

In the last one year, we have managed to take 1,487 youth and women through the programme that includes courses in entrepreneurship, dressmaking,mechanical engineering, hair and beauty, plumbing, electrical application and catering.

To hear them tell their stories, one gets the impression that a lot more could be achieved if the private sector did a little more. There is a clear and dire need for up scaling of initiatives by all industry players.

The stories show that self-sufficiency is critical to economic growth and that vocational training is a key tool to unlocking the immense potential our youth possess not only in uplifting their economic status, but those of the community and country at large. The 2018 economic survey indicates that the informal sector accounted for over 700,000 new jobs created, and the Heshima projects aim to grow this base via vocational training.

The future is skills-based jobs. The construction sector for example, now requires knowledge in smart construction, digital design and green/sustainable constructions. Smart homes and automated offices are soon becoming the norm. The main driver of productivity and growth is ICT, with terms like mobility, metadata and integrated platforms driving innovation. These are skills that would create new jobs if they were taught from the word go!

The hospitality and tourism sector is one of the largest employers in the world. In fact, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in a report on the sector noted that, not only does this sector represent about 9 per cent of the global workforce, but also, for every new job created, the trickle-down effect creates 1.5 more jobs.

Around the world, there is adequate evidence that vocational training establishes a good foundation for the attainment of skills that are needed for industries to grow.

The onus is on every stakeholder involved to play their part in ensuring that the institutions receive the necessary support to contribute to the success of the TVET sub sector. Key to the success of TVET in the country is therefore not only reliant on Public Private Partnership but also the support of the government through the Ministry of Education. – The writer is the CEO and co-founder, Africa Initiative for Rural Development. —[email protected]