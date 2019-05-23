Osok’s lone goal sees National Super League leaders open four-point gap

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Wazito are inching closer to a return to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) following their fourth straight win after weighing down Thika United 1-0 at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

That win ensured they opened a four-point lead at the top of the standings following Kisumu Allstars losing 2-1 away to Modern Coast to keep them at 68 points.

Teddy Osok scored the late and lone winner to send the moneybags to 72 points with only four rounds to go. Journeyman Collins Neto eluded a couple of players in the danger area before squaring for the midfield dynamo to power home from close range.

Lost concentration

Earlier the trident of Victor Ndinya, Derrick Onyango and Joseph Waithira tested the visitors’ backline but they held firm up until the final minutes when they lost concentration.

“It was tight but I am thankful we pushed to the end. That Neto assist was awesome and that is all we needed in such a difficult fixture. As I said, it will not be easy at all with the remaining matches but we have good confidence going forward,” coach Fred Ambani said after the match.

Green Commandos, who were hammered for dead in a 6-0 walloping by Wazito in a mid-week clash, recovered brilliantly to thump visiting Shabana 3-1.

The match that was played at Bukhungu Stadium saw the Kakamega-based side press from the first minute and barely allowed Tore Bobe who are eighth on the log free movement. Hezron Nyabinge’s side were effective and disciplined in their play approach as Shabana failed to utilise the few and rare chances that came along.

Frustrating

Just as Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko had predicted, their match against lowly Migori Youth was difficult as it was frustrating. The midday encounter ended goalless at Awendo Green Stadium. The border boys kept the red-hot league top scorer Denis Oalo in check as the power men struggled to break the opposition defence. The draw means that third placed Stima widened their gap against the top two by three points thus putting them under pressure with the season nearing a close.

At the same time Ushuru came back to the party with a 2-1 win over Coast Stima at Mbaraki Grounds to keep the pressure on the leading pack.

Meanwhile fast improving Eldoret Youth put a dent on ambitious Fortune Sacco’s run when they downed them 2-1. Both newcomers to the National Super League (NSL) gave a good account on the field of play but ultimately the home team took the bragging honours.