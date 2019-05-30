Omtatah sues KRA over shortlisted candidate

Activist Okiya Omtatah yesterday moved to court to challenge the shortlisting of James Githii Mburu as a candidate for appointment as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

In his application, Omtatah wants the court to issue a conservatory order suspending the shortlisting of Mburu as a candidate for appointment as the Commissioner General of KRA pending the hearing and determination of the application.

Mburu, who is KRA’s Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations and is said to have led investigations that saw several KRA officials arrested for aiding tax evasion, is among front runners to succeed outgoing boss John Njiraini.

“The court to issue a temporary order of prohibition, prohibiting KRA whether by themselves, or any of their employees or agents or any person claiming to act under their authority from proceeding to give effect, in any way whatsoever, to the decision to shortlist Mburu as a candidate for appointment as KRA Commissioner General,” said Omtatah.

He says that unless the application is urgently heard and determined, the people of Kenya will suffer great loss and damage in the very likely event that the violations of rights and fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution are not stopped.

In the case, Omtatah has sued Njiraini, KRA Board of Directors while Mburu and KRA have been listed as interested parties.

The fresh application comes after another, which is pending before Employment and Labour Relations Court which Omtatah filed in April 2017.

The petition challenges the abuse of power by Njiraini in illegally creating the office of the Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations, and irregularly appointing his relative, James Githii Mburu, as the substantive office holder without subjecting him to competitive recruitment.

Omtatah says that within the KRA structures, only employees at the rank of a commissioner qualify to be considered for appointment as the Commissioner General

Mburu was unsuccessful at the interviews held to appoint a substantive Commissioner in charge of Investigation and Enforcement.

In a notice published in local dailies among those others shortlisted for the commissioner-general post together with Mburu are Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Onduru.

The KRA board said that it received 30 applications, 28 from men and two from women.

Njiraini, who was appointed to the position in March 2012, attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.