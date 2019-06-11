Olunga feels no pressure with Kenya counting on him for goals in Egypt

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne will be counting on the height, speed and precision of forward Michael Olunga in 12 days time when Kenya take on Algeria in their opening match of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The lanky forward, who turns up for Japanese second tier side Kashiwa Reysol, might have scored only twice during the qualifying round to help the national team return to the continental’s biggest showpiece after 15 years but still remains the best bet for Migne’s side who head to the tournament with arguably the weakest forward line statistically.

Francis Kahata, Ayub Timbe, and John Avire were all not effective in last Friday’s 1-0 win against Madagascar in a pre-Afcon friendly played in France where the team is currently camping.

Unattached Masud Juma and Sweden-based Christopher Mbamba are expected to be called to action to support Olunga who has scored eight goals in the 2019 campaign for his club, six in the league and two in cup competitions.

Migne said the players’ inability to play together before was one of the reasons the forward line never looked as sharp and it was not until the introduction of Olunga in the second half that urgency was witnessed against Madagascar.

“We scored with a penalty, but we need to score during the game. We can improve also the set pieces and our concentration at the beginning of the game,” said Migne after Friday’s match.

In the match, Avire, who was making his senior team debut, was below par, which will again raise questions about the exclusion of SportPesa Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga who scored 18 goals and prolific Jesse Were who plays for Zesco United in Zambia.

However, Olunga is not worried that a lot of pressure will be on him to come up with the goals. “The team is building play around teamwork and not individuals. I don’t think pressure is on any single player. Given the opportunity, I will do it wholeheartedly because I am patriotic,” Olunga said in France on Sunday.

He added: “It has been a long journey for the team to reach here and when we will step onto the pitch for the opening match, we are going to do our best. Everyone in camp had a dream because none of these players have ever played in this competition before and everyone has an objective to go out there and do the best.”