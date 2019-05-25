Ojee harbours Shujaa hopes in London leg

Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee believes the Kenya sevens rugby team is in a perfect condition to deliver good results at the Twickenham stadium on Saturday opening the penultimate leg of the HSBC World Sevens title hunt against the defending champs Fiji at 12.36pm.

“The team morale is high, we have had good sessions in the training camp and we have managed to sort out some of the problematic areas. The squad has jelled well given that we had more time to train together and we are looking forward to a good outing,” said Shujaa Ojee in an exclusive interview with Wikendi Sport.

Extend gap

The team will be on a do-or-die mission; currently ranked 13th in the global standings and with just a point and two above relegation-threatened Wales and Japan in that order.

Led by head coach Paul Murunga, Shujaa will be required to register maximum points this weekend to extend gap with Wales and Japan whilst trying to catch up with 12th ranked Canada who are 15 points above Kenya.

Shujaa will need to make a grand entry to the cup quarter-finals to redeem the country from the impending relegation danger.

Two wins is all Kenya needs on Saturday to qualify for the first quarter-finals this season, Shujaa skipper aware of what it will take them to proceed and redeem themselves from a bad looking seasonal performance where Kenya has failed to manage a single win in three legs.

Tough pool

“We will need at least two wins to qualify for the quarters though we are in a tough pool with Fiji, Samoa and France but we are going to take a game at a time because we have played all the teams this season and we have managed a couple of wins against France,” said Ojee.

Murunga is confident the boys will remain a core team in the global competition thanks to the return of four key players to the squad and will be looking forward to a better outcome as compared to recent Singapore and Honk Kong sevens results where Kenya collected eight points just like Japan as the closest rivals-Wales managed seven.

“We are going for maximum points in London and Paris. We have reviewed and worked on our execution and defence for the past one month and we are confident the return of captain Jacob Ojee and some seniors back to the team will be a big boost in both events,” said Murunga.