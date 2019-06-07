Of Leopards paid-up members who coach rival local sides

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Concerns are being raised after it emerged that a number of AFC Leopards paid-up members who are set to vote in the club’s elections on June 23 are coaches of rival teams.

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano is one of the few fully paid up members of Leopards and therefore will have a say when the club goes to the polls with Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and former KCB assistant coach Ezekiel Akwana.

On Wednesday, Matano and Akwana were among Ingwe legends who gathered at Nairobi’s Railways Club to endorse one of their own Dan Shikanda for the chairman’s post ahead of the elections, raising conflict of interest questions.

However, strangely as that sounds, it doesn’t bother his bosses at Tusker nor the Kenyan Premier League headed by CEO Jack Oguda.

“I will not go into matters of membership and who belongs to which association, but I know the coach is a professional,” Tusker CEO Charles Obiny told People Sport yesterday.

Not augur well

Oguda said: “We had not anticipated something like that to happen because in all honesty if it is happening, then it does not augur well from the management point of view.”

“I think you need find out from the concerned clubs whether there are clauses that deny their coaches and members from actively being involved in the decision making of rival clubs. We don’t have such a clause,” added Oguda.

Matano himself does not see anything wrong, he said: “I am a professional and because of that, when I am with Tusker or any other club, I do not allow my association with AFC Leopards to affect my judgement. I have always done my job diligently.”

He went on: “But that does not prevent me from pointing out things that need to change at my former club. Remember, my legendary status will never change.”